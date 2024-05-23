Sign up
Photo 2880
Stay in here ... it's too peopley out there.
These fox kits had lots of stuff to hide behind although they did peak out to see what I was doing.
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
3
3
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
23rd May 2024 7:20pm
Islandgirl
ace
They are adorable!
May 24th, 2024
CC Folk
ace
I agree! fav
May 24th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
A lovely capture of a sweet scene.
May 24th, 2024
