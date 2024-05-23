Previous
Stay in here ... it's too peopley out there. by fayefaye
Stay in here ... it's too peopley out there.

These fox kits had lots of stuff to hide behind although they did peak out to see what I was doing.
Faye Turner

@fayefaye
Faye Turner
Islandgirl ace
They are adorable!
May 24th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
I agree! fav
May 24th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
A lovely capture of a sweet scene.
May 24th, 2024  
