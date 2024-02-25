Previous
Is it SPRING yet? by fayefaye
Photo 2837

Is it SPRING yet?

Seen this little chipmunk sticking it's head out to see if it was spring yet. NOT YET little one ... not yet.
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
