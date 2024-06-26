Sign up
Photo 2905
The swallowtail
Such a beautiful butterfly
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
5
4
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2905
photos
191
followers
0
following
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
June 26th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Stunning
June 26th, 2024
Mickey Anderson
ace
Beautiful!!
June 26th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous.
June 26th, 2024
Barb
ace
Gorgeous!
June 26th, 2024
