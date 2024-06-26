Previous
The swallowtail by fayefaye
The swallowtail

Such a beautiful butterfly
Faye Turner

@fayefaye
Faye Turner
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
June 26th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Stunning
June 26th, 2024  
Mickey Anderson ace
Beautiful!!
June 26th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous.
June 26th, 2024  
Barb ace
Gorgeous!
June 26th, 2024  
