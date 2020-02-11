Previous
Next
Little Boxes by fbailey
Photo 1017

Little Boxes

Part of the frontage of the Grand Burstin Hotel, Folkestone, the outline of which was designed to resemble the prow of a ship. Playing catch up for the Flash of Red February, theme Architecture/Man Made week.
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

FBailey

ace
@fbailey
Year 3 began in December 2018 - I didn't envisage still being here when I started this project. The encouragement and support from fellow...
278% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise