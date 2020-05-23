Previous
Windy Outlook by fbailey
Photo 1084

Windy Outlook

No need to comment, this was play on my part. An attempt (not as successful as I would have liked) to have captured the garden today being battered by the winds. I had great fun with all sorts of props, and played with various exposure times, very much guess and press methodology. I do have some that show the branches moving with a bit more drama, but I decided it also looked as if I'd started to clean the windows and abandoned the job halfway. If you've managed to get this far, thanks for looking in any event!
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

FBailey

