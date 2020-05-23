Windy Outlook

No need to comment, this was play on my part. An attempt (not as successful as I would have liked) to have captured the garden today being battered by the winds. I had great fun with all sorts of props, and played with various exposure times, very much guess and press methodology. I do have some that show the branches moving with a bit more drama, but I decided it also looked as if I'd started to clean the windows and abandoned the job halfway. If you've managed to get this far, thanks for looking in any event!