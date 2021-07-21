Previous
Next
Scrounge Hound by fbailey
Photo 1237

Scrounge Hound

Apologies for 3 dog shots on the trot, no need to comment. No skill involved here, the phone did all the work. Probably better than my efforts!
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

FBailey

ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
338% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Beautiful portrait!
July 21st, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
How sweet!
July 21st, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Deep pools of eyes there, gorgeous!
July 21st, 2021  
Mariana Visser
Stunning portraiture. Gorgeous K9
July 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise