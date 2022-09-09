Sign up
Photo 1283
Little Acorns
Just a quick shot from a few days ago in the local woods
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
6
2
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
I can't believe I'm in my 7th year here - I didn't think I'd make it through Year 1. I am surprised and extremely...
1700
photos
197
followers
169
following
351% complete
1276
1277
1278
1279
1280
1281
1282
1283
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A105FN
Taken
7th September 2022 2:35pm
Privacy
Public
Mags
ace
Oh! This is fabulous! They look HUGE! I just love acorns - all shapes and sizes.
September 9th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 9th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice close up!
September 9th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful close-up !
September 9th, 2022
George
ace
I almost chose them today too.
September 9th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
from little acorns.....
lovely shot felicity
September 9th, 2022
lovely shot felicity