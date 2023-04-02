Previous
Fading into the Fog by fbailey
Photo 1335

Fading into the Fog

A filler from last week
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

FBailey

@fbailey
Phil Howcroft ace
magical for sure , faved
April 3rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a murky scene!
April 3rd, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
❤️👌
April 3rd, 2023  
Babs ace
It looks bleak, they are both brave going out in weather like this.
April 3rd, 2023  
