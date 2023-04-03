Previous
Typography portrait by fbailey
Photo 1335

Typography portrait

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A STOCK PHOTO - i very much wish it wasn't as I think it's a super shot and I would love to have taken it.

I've set Get Pushed partners in the past a challenge of a text portrait (but only if they were experienced Photoshoppers) and each time the results were excellent. I've always wanted to try one of these but am restricted because I only have PSE11 which won't let me convert to smart objects. I did manage a displacement map several years ago but now for the life of me I can't remember how I achieved it.

So I played tonight with this stock picture and the lyrics from 'I'm Only Human' by Rag & Bone Man. It was a very useful exercise with text boxes, lots of layers and layer masking to bring out the eyes. I will endeavour to solve displacement maps and smart objects at a later date!
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

FBailey

Photo Details

Mags ace
This is so cool - stock photo or not.
April 3rd, 2023  
