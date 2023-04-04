Sign up
Photo 1337
Thorns
A real blue sky day today, the sea was sparkling. So what did I do but focus on dried vegetation ...
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
2
1
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
It's now year 8 on 365 - didn't think I'd finish year 1. Life gets in the way at present and I no longer...
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D40
Taken
5th April 2023 4:21pm
Phil Howcroft
ace
like we all do Felicity , nice one
April 4th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning focus, and light on this entwined thorns - so topical as we approach Easter - quite beautiful - fav
April 4th, 2023
