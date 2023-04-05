Sign up
Photo 1338
Let Sleeping Dogs Lie?
Oh I did chuckle - I'd always blamed the Pom for messing up the duvet. Do you think she's trying to tell me something?
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
5
1
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
It's now year 8 on 365 - didn't think I'd finish year 1. Life gets in the way at present and I no longer...
1772
photos
186
followers
161
following
366% complete
1331
1332
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
1338
1333
46
1334
1335
1336
1337
299
1338
Views
4
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A105FN
Taken
5th April 2023 11:12pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
John Falconer
ace
Great shot. I assume you sleep on the floor?
April 5th, 2023
FBailey
ace
@johnfalconer
No, just the edge!
April 5th, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
Sweet…… My Inga does this too ❤️🥰
April 5th, 2023
Mags
ace
Aww!
April 6th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Perfect title! But I wouldn't like to clean up the hair left here!
April 6th, 2023
