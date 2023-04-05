Previous
Next
Let Sleeping Dogs Lie? by fbailey
Photo 1338

Let Sleeping Dogs Lie?

Oh I did chuckle - I'd always blamed the Pom for messing up the duvet. Do you think she's trying to tell me something?
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

FBailey

ace
@fbailey
It's now year 8 on 365 - didn't think I'd finish year 1. Life gets in the way at present and I no longer...
366% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great shot. I assume you sleep on the floor?
April 5th, 2023  
FBailey ace
@johnfalconer No, just the edge!
April 5th, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
Sweet…… My Inga does this too ❤️🥰
April 5th, 2023  
Mags ace
Aww!
April 6th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Perfect title! But I wouldn't like to clean up the hair left here!
April 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise