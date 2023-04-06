Previous
Sun on the Headland by fbailey
Photo 1339

Sun on the Headland

The sky was like ink and then a little sun came out.
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

FBailey

J. Voorberg
great light
April 6th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
So nice when you notice this!
April 6th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful light on such a gloomy sky and scene!
April 6th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great drama, looks like a painting.
April 6th, 2023  
Mags ace
A lot of drama happening here! Great weather capture.
April 6th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
What interesting light
April 6th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Fantastic on black
April 6th, 2023  
