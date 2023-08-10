At last - a truce!

No need to comment, but I had to post this for me.



The kitten arrived 3 weeks ago today and my Pom immediately threw a huge hissy fit. My Sheltie adopted him from the start, my Collie is curious but not unkind, but the Pom did not approve st all



The house had to he divided into cat and dog zones with the Pom not crossing the borders. I'd hoped they would gradually get used to one another but was starting to think it wasn't going to happen, at least any time soon.



Yesterday the kitten squeezed past me and confronted the Pom. The latter was so surprised he forgot to bark. A bit of a chase happened, so they were split up. This morning the kitten showed no fear, the Pom showed lots of curiosity but no barking, so I let them mix. All was fine! Within a short space of time both were sharing my lap. This shot was taken this sfternoon, just wish I'd caught the Pom washing the top of the kitten's head. Never say never!!