Badger Skull

My Get Pushed challenge this week was to take a 'Found' still life. So here it is, a badger skull which we came across on our walk today. It was quite hard to spot as it was mostly in shade. I am sure it is a badger skull as there is a set nearby and having seen a fair few badgers, it appears to be of a similar size as an adult. A sad find, but it was very interesting to photograph and process. Not something I would normally take pictures of at all!