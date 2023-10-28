Sign up
Photo 1410
Little Alien
Another IR shot with a lot of faffing around with filters, just because I enjoy faffing
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
I joined 365 in December 2016 - scary thing is it seems like just a few months ago. Luckily my photography has improved somewhat! I...
5
5
1
365
NIKON D3000
28th October 2023 12:44pm
Public
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely faffed. Cute little alien.
October 28th, 2023
