Little Alien by fbailey
Photo 1410

Little Alien

Another IR shot with a lot of faffing around with filters, just because I enjoy faffing
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

FBailey

ace
@fbailey
I joined 365 in December 2016 - scary thing is it seems like just a few months ago. Luckily my photography has improved somewhat!
386% complete

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Nicely faffed. Cute little alien.
October 28th, 2023  
