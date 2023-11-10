Sign up
Photo 1413
Leaden Skies
We had the beach to ourselves this morning in the rain - just as well, I was laying down on wet sand trying to get this one, any onlookers would have probably called an ambulance!
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
I joined 365 in December 2016 - scary thing is it seems like just a few months ago. Luckily my photography has improved somewhat!
387% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Album
365
JackieR
ace
And you maneged to get up ok? What a fabulous seascape
November 10th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
November 10th, 2023
FBailey
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thank you, yes, but very inelegantly!
November 10th, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely shot! LOL! Onlookers tend to do that.
November 10th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice
November 10th, 2023
