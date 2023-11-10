Previous
Leaden Skies by fbailey
Photo 1413

Leaden Skies

We had the beach to ourselves this morning in the rain - just as well, I was laying down on wet sand trying to get this one, any onlookers would have probably called an ambulance!
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

FBailey

ace
@fbailey
I joined 365 in December 2016 - scary thing is it seems like just a few months ago. Luckily my photography has improved somewhat! I...
Photo Details

JackieR ace
And you maneged to get up ok? What a fabulous seascape
November 10th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
November 10th, 2023  
FBailey ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thank you, yes, but very inelegantly!
November 10th, 2023  
Mags ace
Lovely shot! LOL! Onlookers tend to do that.
November 10th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice
November 10th, 2023  
