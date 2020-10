100 Strangers #43

I was attempting to take some pictures of the skyline over the head of a small child. His father told him to get out of the way, the lady wanted to photograph him! This gave me an opportunity to say yes, I'd love a picture of you, so he struck up an exaggerated pose by his van. I told him about the Strangers project and asked if I could have a sensible shot. He seemed happy to oblige so only another 57 to go and I can stop accosting strange men!