100 Strangers #41

Down at the beach this afternoon I met this friendly chap who was also taking photographs - his were better than mine I'm sad to say! We started talking about how beautiful the light was and how the beach always had something to offer whatever the weather, so I plucked up my courage and told him about the 100 Strangers Project and asked whether I could take his picture. He readily agreed, and I think his smile came out well. I am now one small step nearer to my goal:)