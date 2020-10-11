Rigging

Yesterday the Tall Ship Pelican of London arrived at Folkestone Harbour, so had to go and see it before it set sail later this afternoon.



Most of the pictures I took were rubbish, so here's one of top of the mast.



"The current position of PELICAN OF LONDON is in English Channel as reported on 2020-10-11 ... The vessel's current speed is 8.7 Knots and is heading at the port of SWANAGE.



The vessel PELICAN OF LONDON is a Sailing Vessel that was built in 1948 (72 years old). It's sailing under the flag of [GB] United Kingdom."



