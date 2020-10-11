Previous
Rigging by fbailey
Rigging

Yesterday the Tall Ship Pelican of London arrived at Folkestone Harbour, so had to go and see it before it set sail later this afternoon.

Most of the pictures I took were rubbish, so here's one of top of the mast.

"The current position of PELICAN OF LONDON is in English Channel as reported on 2020-10-11 ... The vessel's current speed is 8.7 Knots and is heading at the port of SWANAGE.

The vessel PELICAN OF LONDON is a Sailing Vessel that was built in 1948 (72 years old). It's sailing under the flag of [GB] United Kingdom."

FBailey

ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
