Photo 2193
foreshadowing
an asteroid of cataclysmic proportions will strike the earth in 2069, supposedly foretold by the 16th century mystic and french prophet michele de nostradame. for now, though, there will just be the near-misses.
i probably will be dead by then.
@summerfield
15th January 2020
15th Jan 20
0
0
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
2217
photos
141
followers
15
following
2186
2187
2188
2189
2190
2191
2192
2193
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
15th January 2020 4:53pm
summerfield-5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-asteroid
