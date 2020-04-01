Previous
shooting the toronto skyline by fiveplustwo
Photo 2265

shooting the toronto skyline

do you close one eye when you try to focus through your EVF or do you use both eyes? i find my focus is better when i don't close the other eye.

@summerfield
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

@fiveplustwo
we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
What a great photo Vikki! I don’t close my eyes either.
April 2nd, 2020  
