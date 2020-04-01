Sign up
Photo 2265
shooting the toronto skyline
do you close one eye when you try to focus through your EVF or do you use both eyes? i find my focus is better when i don't close the other eye.
@summerfield
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
1
1
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
2290
photos
136
followers
15
following
2258
2259
2260
2261
2262
2263
2264
2265
Tags
summerfield-5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-inprofile
Lou Ann
ace
What a great photo Vikki! I don’t close my eyes either.
April 2nd, 2020
