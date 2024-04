It's tall, it's wide, it's big, it goes on forever and it is jaw droppingly beautiful. Our poor, infinitesimally small little minds just can't grasp the concept of infinity.Given the mess we are making of the tiny speck of dust we inhabit, it is probably just as well that we will suffer a self induced extinction before we travel much further than the edge of our insignificant solar system. @fiveplustwo theme - space