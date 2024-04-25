Sign up
Photo 3587
Personal space
Proxemics is the study of human use of space and the effects that population density has on behavior, communication, and social interaction.
@monikozi
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
3625
photos
111
followers
23
following
983% complete
View this month »
3581
3582
3583
3584
3585
3586
3587
3588
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
26th April 2024 9:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fiveplustwo-space
JackieR
ace
Unusual lift you were in, mostly people just stare forwards!!!!
April 26th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Loving all of those facial expressions. Looks a little too crowded for me .
April 26th, 2024
