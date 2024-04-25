Previous
Personal space

Proxemics is the study of human use of space and the effects that population density has on behavior, communication, and social interaction.
JackieR ace
Unusual lift you were in, mostly people just stare forwards!!!!
April 26th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Loving all of those facial expressions. Looks a little too crowded for me .
April 26th, 2024  
