Drama Queen

As we age, life often brings more drama and stress that can make us yearn for simpler times. Many of us find ourselves wishing we could turn back the clock and revert to our younger, more carefree selves, even if just for a little while. In those moments, nothing sounds better than a nice glass of wine to take the edge off and provide some temporary reprieve.Queen Victoria famously enjoyed a glass of wine in her later years to unwind from the stresses of governing an empire. Though she lived an extraordinary life full of power and privilege, even queens experience drama and difficulties. For Victoria, a relaxing glass of wine helped transport her back to more innocent days before the crown weighed heavy on her head. Just as a fine wine improved with age, Victoria sought solace in the flavors of her youth.Moments arise for us all when the complications of adult life become overwhelming. While we can't reverse the clock, we can pour ourselves a glass of wine and pretend, if even for an evening, that we are our younger selves again - lighthearted and unfettered by the drama that will still be there tomorrow. A good wine has a way of softening the edges and allowing us to reminisce. And maybe, like Queen Victoria, we too can find serenity in a glass.Participate with Five Plus Two in creating a selfie that represents your interpretation of 'Drama'. Tag fiveplustwo-drama so we can see your interpretation.