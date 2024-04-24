Sign up
Photo 3585
I Went to Ask for Directions...............
...........He stayed with the van looking at a map
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
2
0
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
3622
photos
111
followers
23
following
982% complete
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
25th October 2023 1:13pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
jackie5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-space
,
background from pexels my space suit from leicester
Wendy Bowden
Hope you got to where you were going, great work
April 22nd, 2024
LTaylor
ace
definetley not lost in space, surely a wonderful sidetrip
April 22nd, 2024
