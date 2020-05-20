Previous
fly on the wall by fiveplustwo
Photo 2311

fly on the wall

to be present to freely observe a meeting or situation without being noticed, like you're a fly on the wall and nobody notices you. that's me at parties, i move around until i hear something interesting and i listen and nobody minds me. 😊

Five plus Two

@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
☠northy ace
sneaky!
May 21st, 2020  
