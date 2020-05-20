Sign up
Photo 2311
fly on the wall
to be present to freely observe a meeting or situation without being noticed, like you're a fly on the wall and nobody notices you. that's me at parties, i move around until i hear something interesting and i listen and nobody minds me. 😊
@summerfield
20th May 2020
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
summerfield-5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-flies
☠northy
ace
sneaky!
May 21st, 2020
