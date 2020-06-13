Sign up
Photo 2334
Soaking up Sun
I am currently doing a yoga teacher training online - really loving the moments between class to walk away from the screen and soak up some sun. :)
Photographer:
@kuva
Selfie Theme: Sunglasses
Join us with your own interpretation of the theme and tag fiveplustwo-sunglasses!
13th June 2020
13th Jun 20
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Tags
kuva-fiveplustwo
,
fiveplustwo-sunglasses
