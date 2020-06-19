Previous
The hand by fiveplustwo
The hand

“The distinguishing mark of man is the hand, the instrument with which he does all his mischief.”
― George Orwell, Animal Farm

“There, comrades, is the answer to all our problems. It is summed up in a single word- Man”
― George Orwell, Animal Farm
19th June 2020 19th Jun 20

Five plus Two

