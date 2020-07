They won’t tell you fairytalesof how girls can be dangerous and still win.They will only tell you storieswhere girls are sweet and kindand reject all sin.I guess to themit’s a terrifying thought,a red riding hood who knew exactlywhat she was doingwhen she invited the wild in.- Nikita GillPhotographer: @kuva Selfie Theme: PoetryJoin us with your own interpretation of the theme and tag fiveplustwo-poetry!