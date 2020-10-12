Sign up
Photo 2442
Darwinism at work....
....in the process of adapting to the "new normal". No longer a nose and mouth, but gills are beginning to form.
This week's theme is "Adapt", come join in!
@mikegifford
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
fiveplustwo-adapt
