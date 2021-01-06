Previous
be firm by fiveplustwo
Photo 2518

be firm

at the first instance of stupid ideas, a quick shutdown is necessary; let it linger and you invite chaos.

@summerfield
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Five plus Two

@fiveplustwo
