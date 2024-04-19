Previous
Sometimes............... by fiveplustwo
Photo 3581

Sometimes...............

When you are walking through the woods to visit your grandmother........... you can trust the wolf far more than the woodcutter.

@fiveplustwo theme - Frightnight

@SwillinBillyFlynn
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

Five plus Two

We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Kitty Hawke ace
Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhh...............my !
April 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
And one that looks like he is enjoying himself too much.
April 19th, 2024  
