Previous
Next
Photo 2574
you want to return that!!!
it's been 68 years, the warranty would've lapsed!
but it's faulty now, it doesn't think anymore.
well, it's a very small brain, what did you expect?
@summerfield
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
2
1
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
2601
photos
137
followers
17
following
2567
2568
2569
2570
2571
2572
2573
2574
Tags
summerfield-5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-faulty
☠northy
ace
Haha! Brilliant!!
March 11th, 2021
Annie D
ace
🤣🤣🤣
We'll I'd say it's still working
March 11th, 2021
We'll I'd say it's still working