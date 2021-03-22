Previous
FPV Droning Outdoors! by fiveplustwo
FPV Droning Outdoors!

Hey, I'm outdoors and flying a new camera toy....a DJI FPV (First Person View) drone! So far, too cool to describe, I'm sure it will start to add to my photo and video creations!

This week's theme is "Outdoors", so come join in!

@mikegifford
