In my attempts to get photos of my beavers neighbors, I fell in the pond and have ruined my camera in the process. :( While I am sad to lose my faithful companion, I am excited to upgrade my equipment and get back to photographing the lovely outdoors.Photographer: @kuva Selfie Theme: OutdoorsJoin us with your own interpretation of the theme and tag fiveplustwo-outdoors!This is not technically a selfie, but given the circumstances, I've allowed myself this exception just this once. ;)