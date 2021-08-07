Sign up
Photo 2714
Healing
Healing doesn't mean the damage never existed. It means the damage no longer controls your life. - Shah Rukh Khan
@overalvandaan
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Tags
fiveplustwo-s
,
fiveplustwo-kintsugi
summerfield
ace
so very true. aces!
August 8th, 2021
