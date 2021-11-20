Sign up
Photo 2799
Youer than you
Today you are You,
that is truer than true.
There is no one alive
who is Youer than You.
Dr Seuss
@overalvandaan
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
0
0
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
2827
photos
128
followers
18
following
766% complete
View this month »
2792
2793
2794
2795
2796
2797
2798
2799
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
moto g(8) power
Taken
21st November 2021 7:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fiveplustwo-s
,
fiveplustwo-drseusd
