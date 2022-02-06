Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2857
Frozen
Just training. Maybe the Disney Corp. will consider me for the next sequel...
theme: Cold
@domenicododaro
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
1
0
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
2886
photos
130
followers
19
following
782% complete
View this month »
2850
2851
2852
2853
2854
2855
2856
2857
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
6th February 2022 2:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
self-portrait
,
freezer
,
packed
,
selfportrait-dd
,
fiveplustwo-cold
summerfield
ace
brilliant, DD! just brilliant! aces!
February 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
