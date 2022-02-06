Previous
Frozen by fiveplustwo
Photo 2857

Frozen

Just training. Maybe the Disney Corp. will consider me for the next sequel...

theme: Cold
@domenicododaro
6th February 2022

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week
782% complete

Photo Details

summerfield ace
brilliant, DD! just brilliant! aces!
February 6th, 2022  
