Photo 2865
You cant see my gumboots
bit of silliness, the battery went flat after 1 shot so i had to dress up the photo with some etsooi!
@kali66
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
2894
photos
130
followers
19
following
784% complete
View this month »
2858
2859
2860
2861
2862
2863
2864
2865
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
14th February 2022 1:39pm
Tags
fiveplustwo-alldressedup
