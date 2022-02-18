Previous
Finishing touch by fiveplustwo
Photo 2868

Finishing touch

Finally I can get all dressed up, facemasks are not mandatory anymore!
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

Five plus Two

@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Photo Details

kali ace
a mask would definitely make a mess of your lipstick haha. where are you off to?
February 18th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Very nice rendering of the theme.
I can only imagine wearing lipstick under the mask, everything getting warmed and smeared and then taking off the mask :D :D :D
February 18th, 2022  
