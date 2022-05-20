Sign up
Photo 2947
Time warp...
...back to the days you could still dial a number
20th May 2022
20th May 22
2
3
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
2977
photos
126
followers
19
following
2940
2941
2942
2943
2944
2945
2946
2947
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A520F
Taken
17th May 2022 10:59am
Privacy
Public
Tags
sporenmaken
,
fiveplustwo-vintage
☠northy
ace
So retro!
May 19th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Love it!
May 20th, 2022
