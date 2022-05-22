Previous
Next
October 1995 by fiveplustwo
Photo 2949

October 1995

Admittedly, I was vintage before the very term was invented…
(I had just climbed with that very unfit outfit the highest peak of the “Gran Sasso d’Italia” at 2,912 m.)

Theme: vintage
@domenicododaro
22nd May 2022 22nd May 22

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
807% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise