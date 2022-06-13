Previous
self portrait as a pear by fiveplustwo
self portrait as a pear

@kali66
13th June 2022

Five plus Two

@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Mary Siegle
Bravo! I love this very ETSOOI, pimped up version of Edward Weston’s “Anita” (Pear shaped Nude) I can’t remember how long ago it was that I did a very plain straight attempt at imitation of that. This is so much better!
June 16th, 2022  
