Previous
Next
Photo 2967
self portrait as a pear
@kali66
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
1
2
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
2998
photos
124
followers
19
following
813% complete
View this month »
2961
2962
2963
2964
2965
2966
2967
2968
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fiveplustwo-fruit
Mary Siegle
ace
Bravo! I love this very ETSOOI, pimped up version of Edward Weston’s “Anita” (Pear shaped Nude) I can’t remember how long ago it was that I did a very plain straight attempt at imitation of that. This is so much better!
June 16th, 2022
