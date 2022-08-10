Previous
oversized and old by fiveplustwo
oversized and old

an outrageously oversized adirondack chair, with an old occupant, in the open air, amidst the onslaught of orange-yellow flowers.

@summerfield
10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
