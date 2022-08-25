Sign up
Photo 3027
Everywhere I turn
The days we live...
@monikozi
25th August 2022
25th Aug 22
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
3059
photos
122
followers
18
following
829% complete
Tags
fiveplustwo-ubiquitous
JackieR
ace
@monikozi
they're not as ubiquitous as they were here, in fact it's the norm not to wear a mask and is odd to see them in use, usually with only mouth covered ( but I'll pass on double masking to get that nose safe to the next person I see that needs that tip!)
August 26th, 2022
kali
ace
so colour co-ordinated
August 26th, 2022
kali
ace
i mostly see them blowing around the supermarket carpark
August 26th, 2022
