Previous
Next
Everywhere I turn by fiveplustwo
Photo 3027

Everywhere I turn

The days we live...
@monikozi
25th August 2022 25th Aug 22

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
829% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@monikozi they're not as ubiquitous as they were here, in fact it's the norm not to wear a mask and is odd to see them in use, usually with only mouth covered ( but I'll pass on double masking to get that nose safe to the next person I see that needs that tip!)
August 26th, 2022  
kali ace
so colour co-ordinated
August 26th, 2022  
kali ace
i mostly see them blowing around the supermarket carpark
August 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise