a spoonful of jif by fiveplustwo
Photo 3092

a spoonful of jif

that is actually a teaspoonful of peanut butter chases the sugar cravings away.

i was going to spoof julie andrew's 'spoonful of sugar' but alas! i have no sugar in the house.

@summerfield
9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

Five plus Two

@fiveplustwo
Jif is a liquid scourer cleaning product in New Zealand!
November 10th, 2022  
That looks like a HUGE teaspoonful! probably more protein in that than there is in sugar so good for you! Fabulous photo with such clarity to the PB
November 10th, 2022  
