Previous
Next
Photo 3092
a spoonful of jif
that is actually a teaspoonful of peanut butter chases the sugar cravings away.
i was going to spoof julie andrew's 'spoonful of sugar' but alas! i have no sugar in the house.
@summerfield
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
2
0
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
3124
photos
122
followers
17
following
847% complete
3085
3086
3087
3088
3089
3090
3091
3092
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
9th November 2022 8:40pm
Tags
summerfield-5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-spoonful
kali
ace
Jif is a liquid scourer cleaning product in New Zealand!
November 10th, 2022
katy
ace
That looks like a HUGE teaspoonful! probably more protein in that than there is in sugar so good for you! Fabulous photo with such clarity to the PB
November 10th, 2022
