Previous
Next
walls by fiveplustwo
Photo 3117

walls

And all around your island
There's a barricade
That keeps out the danger
That holds in the pain
Sometimes you're happy
Sometimes you cry
Half of me is ocean
Half of me is sky

...And I can't hold out forever
Even walls fall down
(Yes they do)

Tom Petty
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
853% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise