Photo 3117
walls
And all around your island
There's a barricade
That keeps out the danger
That holds in the pain
Sometimes you're happy
Sometimes you cry
Half of me is ocean
Half of me is sky
...And I can't hold out forever
Even walls fall down
(Yes they do)
Tom Petty
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
0
0
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
3150
photos
121
followers
19
following
853% complete
Views
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
fiveplustwo-walls
