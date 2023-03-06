Previous
tea by fiveplustwo
Photo 3204

tea

i make my own relaxing tea with chamomile, lemonbalm and mint from the garden

@kali66
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

@fiveplustwo
Latest...
Photo Details

JackieR ace
And all in matching stripes.
March 8th, 2023  
