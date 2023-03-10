Pigs, tea and friends (and Olive)

We're a truly international bunch who celebrate cultural differences, birthdays and saints days (well St David's anyway!). We laugh ever such a lot. The three Americans have never met any of us, I've met the Canadian and am very good friends with the other Brit. Olive, the lodger cat, likes to join in and annoy Vikki.
It is the most relaxing of meetups, with much chatting. Today's topics were snow, walks, pig pornography, blood pressure monitor reliability, the Six Million Dollar Man and recent 365 uploads. Not bad for one hour and three games (won this week by Mary, Kathy and Sue)