Previous
Next
Just Checking..... by fiveplustwo
Photo 3232

Just Checking.....

..... to make sure the neck on my beloved Fender fretless jazz bass hasn't got any nasty bends or twists in it.

@swillinbillyflynn
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
885% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise